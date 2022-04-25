Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022: Why did Rishi Dhawan don a safety shield during PBKS' match against CSK?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 25th, 2022
  • 23:45:11 IST

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Rishi Dhawan is in the spotlight for the safety shield that he wore while bowling in his comeback game against Chennai Super Kings. Dhawan missed out on the last five seasons and was bought at this year's mega auction for Rs 55 lakh.

It seems Dhawan donned the safety shield as he recently underwent nose surgery. He was injured while playing for the Ranji Trophy.

It is for the same reason that he has missed his initial few matches.

Ahead of the mega clash, Punjab Kings posted a video on their social media account where Dhawan talked about his injury and the comeback.

“It was disheartening when I got injured in the Ranji Trophy and I am finally making an IPL comeback after 4 years. My surgery ruled me out of the first four matches, but I’m totally fine and available for selection now. I’ve been training hard and I hope to make a strong comeback,” he announced in the video.

“The phase of injury was a low one for me because as I’d worked so hard to make a comeback and I finally got a breakthrough in IPL after four years. I performed well in domestic cricket. I continuously tried for three-four years to make a comeback so I was a little scared wondering whether I’d miss out on playing due to my injury." he added.

Dhawan dismissed an in-form Shivam Dube for 8 during the second over of his comeback match while defending 187.

Earlier, CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja had won the toss and elected to bowl at first.

Shikhar Dhawan scored the second half-ton of the season to power Punjab Kings to 187 for 4 in 20 overs. The 36-year-old left-hand batter anchored the innings with a brilliant 88 (not out) and combined with Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) for a 110-run stand for the second wicket from 11.3 overs after captain Mayank Agarwal’s early dismissal.

