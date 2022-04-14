IPL 2022: 'Why are you getting jealous'? Chahal imitates Jadeja's sword celebration at nets, teases Buttler

Rajasthan Royals had their practice session ahead of the clash against Gujarat Titans scheduled to take place on Thursday in Mumbai.

In a video posted by the franchise on their Twitter handle, Yuzvendra Chahal is seen practicing some strokes in the nets and then imitated Chennai Super Kings’ new skipper Ravindra Jadeja’s “sword celebration”.

The leg-spinner then got involved in a fun banter with opener Jos Buttler.

“Why are you getting jealous if you are getting competition for the opener's slot," Chahal said to Buttler in the video.

Chahal who was earlier recruited by the Royals in the mega auctions ahead of the IPL 2022, and has been in some brilliant form with the ball this season.

In four matches that he has played so far for RR, Chahal has scalped 11 wickets at an economy of 6.50.

The Rajasthan Royals team is presently sitting at the helm of the points table with three wins in four games and six points under their belt.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.