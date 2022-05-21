IPL 2022: Who is Prashant Solanki, spinner who took two wickets for CSK against RR?

Prashant Solanki made his IPL debut for the Chennai Super Kings against Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium. He didn't pick any wickets in his first match but got couple while he was up against the Rajasthan Royals.

Solanki scalped the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer but his efforts went in vain as the Royals clinched a win by five wickets in the final over while chasing a target of 150 runs.

Who is Prashant Solanki?

Prashant Solanki is a leg-spinner who plays for Mumbai at the domestic level. He made his FC debut earlier this year against Goa in Ahmedabad but didn't pick any wickets. Solanki played his first List A match for Mumbai against Puducherry in February 2021 while he made his T20 debut later that year in November against Baroda.

He was bought by the Chennai Super Kings for a sum of Rs 1.2 crore. Solanki was called by CSK as a net bowler during IPL 2021 in UAE.

“Shardul (Thakur) had spoken to CSK about me and they called me later to the nets. I bowled to Dhoni bhai and the other batsmen. They also made me bowl in a practice game. But I never thought they would pick me for their side,” Solanki said according to The Indian Express.

Solanki had been a batter and a medium-pacer in his early days before but was spotted by his coach while he was bowling leg-spin to his father. The coach further insisted him to continue with leg spin which eventually helped him to grab the attention.

