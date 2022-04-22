IPL 2022: Who is Mumbai Indians new debutant Hrithik Shokeen

Going virtually out of the play-off race after a dismal first half of the IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians have been giving chances to some of the young players in the squad. This saw an unheralded Hrithik Shokeen make his debut in the cash-rich league on Thursday against arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings at the DY Patil Stadium.

The 21-year-old uncapped Indian cricketer scored a run-a-ball 25 on his debut and the innings came at a crucial juncture as Mumbai were reeling at 47/4 on his arrival.

The right-handed all-rounder hit three boundaries during his stay at the crease while adding 38 runs for the fifth wicket with Tilak Verma, who went on to score a 51 not out. Their efforts saw the five-time champions post a competitive 155/7. With the ball, the youngster kept it tight and went for just 23 in his quota of four overs. Against the likes of Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube, Shokeen dried up the runs in the middle overs.

Who is Hrithik Shokeen?

Shokeen is a Delhi cricketer, who was bought at the mega auction earlier this year at his base price of Rs 20 lakh. He is yet to make his debut for the Delhi senior domestic side but carries the reputation of a skillful batter who honed his skill under famed coach Tarak Sinha, who has coached star names such as Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan among others.

Hrithik Shokeen is all set to make his debut in Blue & Gold Paltan, send your best wishes for the youngster #OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians #MIvCSK @Hrithik14S pic.twitter.com/5CUNNqBenY — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) April 21, 2022

In 2019, Hrithik was part of the Indian squad that toured Bangladesh for the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup and made his debut in the tournament against Nepal on November 14. He went on to play a further seven List A games for India.

On Tuesday, the off-spinner was included in the team and replaced experienced IPL campaigner Murugan Ashwin in the playing XI. The team’s skipper Rohit Sharma said the off-break bowler was included due to the presence of many left-handed batters in CSK squad.

“Sometimes you have to look at the opposition as well, they have 3-4 left-handers in the middle and that’s why we wanted an off-spinner,” Rohit said after the toss.

