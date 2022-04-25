IPL 2022: Who is Mohsin Khan, LSG’s left-arm pacer who impressed in victory over MI

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is witnessing the rise of a number of young fast bowlers from India with Mukesh Choudhary from Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Yasgh Dayal from Gujarat Titans (GT) already making the headlines and impressing with their talent and temperament.

The latest to join the burgeoning list of gifted local pacers in the tournament is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) fast bowler Mohsin Khan, who bowled with aplomb at the start and then in the death overs against Mumbai Indians' heavy-hitters to help his team win the match by 36 runs.

In his four-over spell, one of which was bowled in the powerplay and two in the death, against batters like Ishan Kishan and Kieron Pollard, Mohsin conceded just 27 runs besides picking up the wicket of dangerous Dewald Brevis.

Who is Mohsin Khan?

The 23-year-old left-arm pacer from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh made his IPL debut in the ongoing season in LSG's opening match against Gujarat Titans. He was hit for 18 runs in two overs as Titans won the match by five wickets. Mohsin had to wait for almost a month to get his second opportunity and managed to highlight his potential at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Mohsin has been part of the IPL for a while. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians in 2018 and was reacquired in 2020 at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh. Though he never played a match for the five-time champions. LSG got him in the 2022 mega auctions for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

At the domestic level, he plays for Uttar Pradesh and made his First-Class debut in 2022 against Madhya Pradesh, his only appearance in the format so far. He picked up two wickets for 68 runs in the match.

He has played 17 List A matches with 26 wickets to his name at an average of 20.92. His economy rate stands at 5.15. In 28 T20s, he has 34 wickets at 20.08 and economy rate of 7.11.

