IPL 2022: Who is Matheesha Pathirana, CSK’s new recruit who replaces Adam Milne?

The Indian Premier League on Thursday announced that Chennai Super Kings have signed Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for Adam Milne who has been ruled out of the ongoing season.

The New Zealand fast bowler suffered a hamstring injury in the 2022 season opener against Kolkata Knight Riders and had not played since then. Milne is the second pacer CSK has lost this season. Their Rs 14 crore acquisition, Deepak Chahar, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a back injury. Milne's replacement, Pathirana, has been signed by CSK for a sum of Rs 20 Lakh.

Who is Matheesha Pathirana?

The 19-year-old pacer hails from Kandy in Sri Lanka and recently represented his country in the 2022 Under-19 World Cup that was held in West Indies. In the age-group tournament, he picked up seven wickets from four matches at an average of 27.28 and with an economy rate of 6.16. He was also part of the U-19 team during the 2021 Asia Cup which India won by beating Sri Lanka in the final. Pathirana managed only one wicket in three Aisa Cup matches with an economy rate of 4.74.

Pathirana has so far played only two T20s in which he has two wickets with an economy rate of 8.25. He has also featured in one List A match where he went wicketless and leaked runs at an economy rate of 8.20. All the three senior matches were played in 2021.

Most interestingly, the young fast bowler shares his bowling style with Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga. And one can expect him to bowl some deadly yorkers with that slingy action.

Imagine how long this action would have lasted in the more regimented world of cricket coaching in this country ... 17-year-old Matheesha Pathirana on his way to 6 for 7 on his debut for @TrinityColKandy in Sri Lanka ... pic.twitter.com/VO4gBPtmY0 — Martin Williamson (@mogodonman) September 27, 2019

According to ESPNCricinfo, Pathirana was with the CSK squad as a reserve player for the 2021 IPL season.

CSK's next IPL game is on Thursday against wood spooners Mumbai Indians. CSK are ninth in the table with two points from six matches.

