IPL 2022: Who is Jitesh Sharma, the man holding together PBKS' middle-order?

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 14th, 2022
  • 12:44:51 IST

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been a platform for players to showcase their talent and grab the limelight. One such player is Punjab Kings' new recruit Jitesh Sharma who is slowly making a name for himself with his consistent performances.

Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings plays a shot during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Sportzpics for IPL

Jitesh Sharma of Punjab Kings plays a shot during Match 23 of the IPL 2022 between the Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at the MCA International Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Sportzpics 

Sharma has played some brisk knocks for the Punjab franchise since making his debut in the tournament.

He scored 26 off 17 against Chennai Super Kings, a knock that included three maximums and followed it with 23 off 11 against Gujarat Titans and an unbeaten 30 in 15 deliveries against Mumbai Indians.

The right-handed wicket-keeper batter’s inclusion in the playing XI has certainly strengthened the middle-order of the Punjab Kings, especially in a situation where Shahrukh Khan hasn’t really been able to go all guns blazing.

Who is Jitesh Sharma?

Jitesh Sharma is a wicket-keeper batter who plays for Vidarbha in domestic circuit. He made his List A debut against Rajasthan in February 2014 and then played his first T20 against UP in March 2014.

Sharma made his FC debut in October 2015 against Odisha.

The right-hander was with the Mumbai Indians franchise during the 2016 edition of the IPL but didn’t get a chance to play for them.

He was then bought by Punjab Kings for a base price of Rs 20 lakh ahead of IPL 2022.

Updated Date: April 14, 2022 12:44:51 IST

