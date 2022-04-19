IPL 2022: Watch — Yuzvendra Chahal registers first hat-trick of season in RR vs KKR clash

The IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders produced some nail-biting moments on Monday with the Royals coming out victorious by 7 runs. Fans at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium were left thrilled after witnessing Yuzvendra Chahal picking up 5 wickets and his maiden hat-trick this season.

The leg spinner single-handedly turned the match upside down for the Royals with his amazing spell that has now become the talk of the town. Chahal took four wickets in an over including a hat-trick.

It was in the 17th over when Chahal took the hat-trick to turn the momentum completely for Rajasthan Royals. He ended with figures of 5/40. Chahal trapped Shreyas Iyer for 85 (51 balls) LBW, then got rid of Shivam Mavi (caught by Riyan Parag) who holed out to long on and Pat Cummins caught behind. He had already dismissed Nitish Rana in his previous over.

The RR leg-spinner celebrated his hat-trick moment by recreating his famous meme-pose on the field. He recreated his relaxed pose that had gone viral during the 2019 ODI World Cup.

Chahal’s match-winning spell has now become the 21st hat-trick of the IPL. Former spinner Amit Mishra has accomplished this feat thrice.

Due to his brilliant display on field, Chahal was named player of the match over Jos Buttler, who scored his second century this season. The leg spinner has picked up 17 wickets in six matches so far and is also leading the race for the Purple Cap, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan with 12 wickets and Delhi Capitals's Kuldeep Yadav with 11 wickets.

Butler scored 103 off 61 balls in Monday's match and helped the Royals to put up a mammoth score of 217/5. This was the highest score so far in the tournament.

