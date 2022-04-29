IPL 2022: Watch — Sachin Tendulkar bowls in nets, reminds Mumbai Indians of Moin Khan dismissal

The official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians recently shared a video wherein Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is seen bowling in MI nets.

Taking to their social media handle, MI said that the first delivery by Tendulkar in the nets reminded them of the famous ball that got the wicket of former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan. Further in the post, MI asked fans to explain their favourite memory of Sachin’s bowling.

“The first delivery reminded us of THAT Moin Khan dismissal. What's your favourite memory of Sachin's bowling, Paltan?,” Mumbai Indians captioned the post.

Check the video here:

Moin Khan’s dismissal by Tendulkar was one of the most talked-about events during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2004. On the third day of the Multan Test, Tendulkar’s brilliant googly took his team mates, cricket experts and fans by surprise. In the third game at Rawalpindi, Team India won the series 2-1.

Watch Moin Khan’s dismissal by Tendulkar here:

Recently, the master blaster celebrated his 49th birthday and wishes poured in from all corners of the world. Cricketers Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag among others greeted Tendulkar on the occasion.

In the ongoing season of the IPL, MI have been going through a rough patch. With eight consecutive defeats since the beginning of the season, MI are out of the race for the playoffs. They will next face Rajasthan Royals at the DY Patil Stadium on Saturday.

As a replacement for injured Arshad Khan, Mumbai Indians have signed left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya for the rest of IPL 2022. He has played eight T20s for Madhya Pradesh and also has nine wickets to his name.

Kartikeya was the joint second-highest wicket-taker for his side at the 2021-22 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He took five wickets in as many games with an economy rate of 5.05.