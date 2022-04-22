IPL 2022: Watch — Ravindra Jadeja bows down to MS Dhoni after his finishing heroics against MI

When it comes to finishing off a match, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still among the best. The 40-year-old Indian legend has been surprising the world of cricket with some spectacular knocks in this edition of the Indian Premier League. The whole world, along with CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja, bowed down to 'Thala' Dhoni, after his match-winning knock against Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Watch the video here:

The crowd at Dr DY Patil Stadium witnessed the former India skipper smash the winning runs in style against arch-rivals Mumbai Indians.

Batting first, MI put up 155 runs on the board. Ambati Rayudu and Robin Uthappa steadied Chennai in the middle overs after the side lost some quick wickets. The match went down to the final over after Daniel Sams proved lethal for CSK and scalped 4 wickets. With big hitters like Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube back in the pavilion, it was up to MS Dhoni to get his team to the finishing line.

Chennai Super Kings required 17 runs in the last over. Jaydev Unadkat dismissed Dwaine Pretorius off the very first delivery. Dwayne Bravo, who came out to bat, passed the strike to MS Dhoni. CSK needed 16 off the final 4 deliveries with Dhoni on strike. He hit the third ball of the over for a maximum over the rope at long-off, followed by a boundary to the fine leg in the next one. Then he took a couple to keep the strike.

All eyes were on Dhoni as Unadkat started the run-up to bowl the final delivery. To no one's surprise, Dhoni whipped the yorker through the fine-leg for a boundary and took CSK past the finish line.

As celebrations were on for CSK's second win, the team's skipper Ravindra Jadeja took off his cap and bowed down to Dhoni while both the teams were shaking hands. The former Indian skipper remained unbeaten at a 13-ball 28 with a strike rate of 215.38. Dhoni's innings included 3 fours and a six.

