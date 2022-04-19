IPL 2022: Watch — R Ashwin dismisses Andre Russell for golden duck with a brilliant carrom ball

During the IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, Ravichandran Ashwin produced a terrific carrom ball and cleaned up all-rounder Andre Russell for a first-ball duck at Mumbai’s Brabourne Stadium on Monday night.

Chasing a target of 218 runs, the Kolkata team was motoring along quite well on the back of a couple of fifties from Australian batter Aaron Finch and skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Finch looked dangerous before being dismissed by pacer Prasidh Krishna for 58 off 28 balls. After that Nitish Rana played a cameo before Yuzvendra Chahal managed to dismiss him for 18 runs in 11 balls. However, the biggest wicket of the night was when Ashwin sent back Russell for a golden duck and that was a huge moment in the match.

Interestingly, it was a third golden duck for Russell in the IPL. The Jamaican all-rounder was completely outfoxed by Ashwin’s delivery after which the game began to sway away from KKR.

It all happened in the fourth ball off Ashwin’s final over when he went wide of the crease and bowled a magical delivery. Russell played for the turn but the ball held its line and beat his outside edge to rattle the timber. The ace off-spinner was left excited and set off for a sprint to celebrate the wicket, while the swashbuckling batter walked back to the dugout.

Watch the clip here:

Apart from Ashwin, it was Chahal who made headlines for his match-winning performance that included a hat-trick in the 17th over. With this win, RR currently stand second on the points table with 8 points (6 matches and 4 wins). While, KKR are sixth on the table with 3 wins from 7 matches so far.

RR will next lock horns with Delhi Capitals on 22 April and KKR will face Gujarat Titans, the present leaders of the points table on 23 April.

