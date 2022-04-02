IPL 2022: Watch — Pravin Tambe gets teary-eyed after viewing his biopic with KKR squad

Leg spinner Pravin Tambe’s biopic Kaun Pravin Tambe released on April 1. The 50-year-old, who watched a screening of the movie with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad on Friday, was left teary-eyed by his biopic.

The Kolkata Knight Riders has shared a video of the leg spinner's reactions while watching the film, on their social media handles. Watch the clip here:

In the video, Tambe began saying something but then choked up. The KKR squad broke into applause to encourage the veteran spinner to continue speaking. "Just never give up on your dreams," Tambe said, after gathering his composure. "Dreams do come true. Really, dreams do come true," he added.

KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer was also left emotional after watching the movie. He stated that the movie was emotional and hearing Tambe's speech at the end left him teary-eyed.

Talking about his struggles, Tambe stated while everyone knew about his debut story at 41, not many were aware about the challenges he faced until that time.

“Lot of people know that I debuted when I was 41, but they don’t know what I did before that" Tambe said. He hoped that the film would inspire people to never give up on their dreams.

Tambe became the oldest player to make his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) when he became a part of the Rajasthan Royals in 2013. The right-arm bowler managed to impress everyone with his performance, despite never having played First Class cricket till then. The leg-spinner even took a hat-trick against KKR in 2014.

Kolkata Knight Riders had bought Tambe in the IPL 2020 auction, but the BCCI cancelled his contract as he had taken part in a T10 league without permission. The 50-year-old then went on to play in the Caribbean Premier League for the Trinbago Knight Riders.

As for KKR, this edition of the IPL began on a high for the team with victories in two of the three matches they have played. The team recently won its match against Punjab Kings by six wickets.