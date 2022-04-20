IPL 2022: Watch — Marcus Stoinis livid after being dismissed by Josh Hazlewood in LSG vs RCB match

Lucknow Super Giants’ all-rounder Marcus Stoinis was extremely livid after being dismissed by Royal Challengers Bangalore’s pacer Josh Hazlewood at the final stage of the RCB vs LSG match. The nail-biting fixture took place on 19 April at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium.

The incident happened in the 19th over when the KL Rahul-led side needed 34 more runs in the final two overs to achieve victory. RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis gave Hazlewood the responsibility to bowl the second-last over. Marcus Stoinis, who was batting at 24 runs off 13 balls, was waiting at the striker's end to face him.

Marcus Stoinis adding some extra colorful vocabulary to this night of IPL action. pic.twitter.com/vGf7d2oIFp — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) April 19, 2022

The first delivery bowled by Hazlewood went well wide and Stoinis had to leave it alone. However, the on-field umpire ruled it as a fair delivery and it was counted as a dot ball. Stoinis has shuffled across and that's what would have swayed the decision in Hazlewood's favour. Stoinis was noticeably unhappy and frustrated with the decision.

He shuffled across the stump to face the second delivery of the over. Stoinis was expecting it to be a wide, but Hazlewood managed to deliver it around about the fourth stump line. The Aussie all-rounder looked to swipe it away but only managed to get an inside edge onto the stumps. He was furious and walked away from the ground in sheer annoyance. The all-rounder's dismissal sealed the deal for the RCB unit.

Earlier, Stoinis was looking confident when he arrived to bat. He made a brisk 24 runs off 15 deliveries before dragging oneonto the stumps. His knock was laced with two boundaries and one maximum.

Lucknow Super Giants failed to chase down 182 and lost the match by 18 runs. They are now hold the 4th place on the group table with 4 wins in 7 matches.

During the post-match presentation, Hazlewood himself acknowledged that the first delivery should have been given a wide. Marcus Stoinis was later reprimanded for breaching code of conduct. Skipper KL Rahul was also fined 20 percent of his match fee for breach of conduct.

