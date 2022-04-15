IPL 2022: Watch — Lockie Ferguson dismisses rampant Jos Buttler with a slower yorker

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans last night was a cracker of a contest, with some brilliant bowling by GT's Lockie Ferguson.

What delighted viewers most was Ferguson's yorker to RR batter Jos Buttler, right after he was hit for a six.

The perfect delivery by Ferguson castled Buttler back to the pavilion and turned the match in Gujarat's favour.

Rajasthan won the toss and elected to field first at the DR DY Patil Sports Academy. GT batted first to put up a total of 192. Hardik Pandya played a captain's knock, smashing 87 off 52. He was ably assisted by Abhinav Manohar, who scored 43 off 28. David Miller also remained not out after 31 off 14.

When it was time for Gujarat Titans to bowl, they scalped the wickets of Devidutt Paddikal and Ravichandran Ashwin early on. However, Jos Buttler continued to be a thorn for GT and reached his half-century in just 23 balls.

Buttler smacked Lockie Ferguson for a six on the penultimate ball of the sixth over. Ferguson did not the maximum slide. On the last ball of the over, he bowled a wristy slower one. His yorker escaped Buttler’s bat to hit the base of the stumps. Watch the clip here:

Two exact similar incoming slow deliveries, Buttler got bowled to J Richardson and Ferguson.. pic.twitter.com/l8Q0WYJ5DK — Muthu kumar.. (@MuthukJo) April 14, 2022

With Buttler’s dismissal, Rajasthan were down to 65/3 in 6 overs. Ferguson continued to scalp wickets and dismissed Riyan Parag later on in the innings. The New Zealand pacer finished his spell with figures of 3/23.

As for Rajasthan, while Shimron Hetmyer did attempt to turn the tide in his team’s favour, his wicket was taken by Mohammed Shami. RR ultimately ended the match on 155/9 and lost the game by 37 runs.

Pandya was declared the Player of the Match for his scintillating knock of 87 not out. With this victory, Gujarat Titans have catapulted to the top of the points table with eight points in five games. RR occupy the third spot with six points in five games.