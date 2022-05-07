IPL 2022: Watch — Jos Buttler grabs one-handed ripper to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan in PBKS vs RR clash

Jos Buttler made headlines once again with a stunning catch during the match between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The Englishman showed great athleticism to send back an in-form Shikhar Dhawan to the dugout during the powerplay overs.

The catch happened in the 6th over of the innings when spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was brought to bowl his very first spell. Ashwin started the over with a wide delivery. In the next one, he went for a slower length delivery. Dhawan came down the pitch and tried to flick the outside-off delivery over the mid-on region where Buttler was positioned.

The delivery connected well with the willow and was looking good enough to clear the boundary over Buttler’s head. But he took one step back and adjusted his position while eyeing the ball. When the ball was just about to cross over his head, Buttler threw himself in the air and attempted to catch it with his right hand. The ball stuck to his hand and he tumbled back to the ground. However, he kept the ball secure, helping Ashwin scalp his first wicket of the game.

Even Shikhar Dhawan was stunned after watching the dive from Buttler. The crowd in Wankhede was delighted after witnessing one of the best catches of the tournament.

Watch the video here:

The dismissal of Dhawan gave an early blow to the Punjab Kings as they were left stumbling 48/1 in 6 overs. Ashwin also put a pause on the explosive show of Jonny Bairstow with an economical over of 2 runs after picking up the crucial wicket.

Buttler has been impressive with the bat in this edition of IPL. He has created a storm multiple times on the field with some match-winning knocks for Rajasthan Royals. The orange cap holder has scored three centuries so far in the season. The wicketkeeper batter has already smashed 588 runs in his 11 outings so far.

