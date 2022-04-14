In an emotional moment for the cricket fans from the yesteryears, Jonty Rhodes was seen touching the feet of fellow former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as a gesture of respect after Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2022 match in Pune on Wednesday night.

The 52-year-old South African first shook hands with the Master Blaster during the customary post-match handshake rituals before bowing down to touch his feet. It did take Tendulkar by surprise as the icon tried to stop Rhodes from doing so. The duo soon broke into laughter before hugging each other.

South African Rhodes, who currently serves as the batting and fielding coach of PBKS, shared international cricket space with Indian legend Tendulkar for years after which the duo also worked together for Mumbai Indians for nine years.

i missed this last night why is he like this😭 pic.twitter.com/AnlnoyZgOp — m. (@idyyllliic) April 14, 2022

Rhodes, rated as the best fielder ever and the pioneer of modern-day fielding methods, joined Mumbai as a fielding coach in 2009 and continued to be an integral part of their coaching staff setup till his departure in 2017. THe 52-yar-old Protea then took up the current dual role with PBKS in 2020.

MI are having one of the worst starts of the Indian Premier League campaign as the side slumped to their fifth consecutive loss with a 12-run loss to PBKS on the night.

