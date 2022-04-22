IPL 2022: Watch — Ishan Kishan pulls off spectacular flying catch to dismiss CSK's Shivam Dube

Ishan Kishan showed off his wicketkeeping skills during the encounter between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at Mumbai's Dr DY Patil Stadium on Thursday night. He pulled off an acrobatic catch off Daniel Sams’ delivery to send Shivam Dube back to the dugout.

Watch the video here:

MI were desperate for their first victory in this season as they stepped in to battle CSK yesterday. While their most expensive buy of the season, Ishan Kishan, failed to perform with the bat, his acrobatic catch produced a moment of delight for his side.

The incident occurred in the 13th over of Super Kings’ innings. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side was already three wicket-down as Rituraj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Mitchell Santner had already made their way back to the pavilion. While Shivam Dube was batting on 13 when he looked to punch one away from the body, off Sams but ended up edging it. Ishan Kishan flew to his left, dived full length and pulled off a spectacular catch. Dube was dismissed after he scored only 13 runs in 14 deliveries. The stadium got flooded with cheers for Ishan Kishan’s brilliant two-handed grab. Here are some Twitter reactions:

With the wicket of Shivam Dube, Mumbai Indians gained a slight edge in the game, which intensified with the wicket of CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja soon after.

However, Mahendra Singh Dhoni produced a match-winning knock and reminded everyone of his finishing prowess. Dhoni smashed 16 runs in the final four deliveries of the match and snatched the victory from MI. With the loss, Mumbai Indians reached an unwanted milestone of losing seven consecutive matches at the start of an IPL season. The side is languishing at the bottom of the table.