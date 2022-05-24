IPL 2022: Watch — Gujarat Titans' Saha, Shami and Gill open up on playing at Eden Gardens in playoffs

Gujarat Titans will play against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday, 24 May. The performance of the Titans has been spectacular throughout the group stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The side has two local boys in their team — Wriddhiman Saha and Mohammad Shami.

With the kind of performance they have given throughout the tournament, their chances of winning against Rajasthan Royals are high in a game that could be affected by rain in Kolkata. Thunderstorms have been predicted for the evening, but that would turn out to be favourable against the Titans, who have been impressive at chasing targets down this year.

Titans players ahead of the game have now spoken and delved into why playing at the Eden Gardens is special and what makes it different from the other venues in the country.

Local boy Saha began by saying that growing up as a cricketer, it was his dream to hit a six at the iconic ground, and when it happened, the cricketer felt at peace. Saha has been a stalwart for Bengal for many years and will hope to hear loud cheers as he steps in to play for his team.

Apart from Saha and Shami, there is another Gujarat Titans cricketer who has a Kolkata connection and that is opening batter Shubman Gill. The right-hander was part of the KKR set-up till last year and therefore, will hope to get some support from the Kolkata crowd. The Gujarat Titans took to Twitter and shared a video of the same.

Have a look at it here:

Gujarat Titans spinner Jayanth Yadav spoke about playing at the stadium and said that there are a few stadiums in India that remain on the checklist for every player and Eden Gardens is among them.

While the Gujarat Titans have won 10 out of the 14 games, the Rajasthan Royals have bagged 9 wins. Key players of both the teams have been in good form and one certainly expects a close contest at a match scheduled for 7:30 pm today in the first qualifier of the cash-rich tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.