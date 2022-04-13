IPL 2022: Watch — 'Flying' Ambati Rayudu takes a stunning one-handed catch against RCB

Chennai Super Kings finally notched up their first win in IPL 2022 when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 23 runs at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

CSK had endured a tough start to the season losing the first four games. They were desperate to win their fifth game. However, the way they started, it looked as if it would be another tough day. They lost Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali inside seven overs and were reduced to 36/2 in 6.4 overs.

This is the phase where veteran Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube got together. Steadied the ship and then went on a stunning counterattack. 36-year old Uthappa turned back the clock as he took on the spinners and scored 88 off 50 balls which included four fours and nine sixes. CSK's new setup has brought back the old, vintage Uthappa this season. At the other end, Shivam Dube also went berserk, hitting 95 off 46 balls which included five fours and eight sixes. CSK put on 216 and then restricted RCB to 193/9 to win the match by 23 runs.

There are many great moments in the match. While one veteran went ballistic with the bat, there was another veteran who pulled off a stunnning catch. In the 16th over, 36-year old Rayudu showed great athleticism to pull off a brilliant catch of Akash Deep. The batter pushed one away from the body early, off Jadeja as the ball seemed to hold on to the surface. he ended up spooning it to short extra cover, where Rayudu moved quickly to his right, dived full length and pulled off a one-handed stunner.

The more you watch the replays, the more you will be in awe of the catch. Already the catch of the season contender in this edition. Twitter was in awe as well.

How old is Ambati Rayudu ? He’s was literally flying ! #WhistlePodu #CSK — Prabhu (@Cricprabhu) April 12, 2022