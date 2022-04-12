IPL 2022: Watch — CSK, RCB players catch up with warm hugs as old teammates reunite ahead of their match

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) match, former yellow army batter Faf du Plessis met his old teammates during net practice on Monday, 11 April.

After being with CSK for nearly a decade, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper was overjoyed meeting his close friends and teammates especially Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo and former coach Stephen Fleming.

In pictures and videos shared by the official handle of CSK, the current RCB captain was seen hugging most of his former teammates and support staff.

The most adorable moment was when du Plessis ran to hug Chennai head coach Fleming. He was also seen imitating Jadeja’s sword celebration, while others laughed around him. Along with du Plessis, even Virat Kohli was captured walking up to the CSK captain and giving him a tight hug.

Apart from Du Plessis and Kohli, Australian pace bowler Josh Hazlewood and leg-spinner Karn Sharma were seen exchanging pleasantries with the rest of the yellow army. Both these players were a part of Chennai Super Kings' squad last year. Watch the video here:

Check out the photos as well:

Du Plessis is currently enjoying his stint as the RCB skipper. Under his captaincy, the team have won three out of their four matches in the tournament so far.

The South African batter started his career with CSK and had played a crucial part in the team winning the title last season. Faf Du Plesssis was bought by RCB in the IPL 2022 mega auction for Rs 7 crore, and was made captain after Virat Kohli decided to step down.

In this edition of the IPL, defending champions CSK have had a disappointing start and remain winless after four matches. The team will meet RCB at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on 12 April.

