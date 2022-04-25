IPL 2022: Wasim Jaffer uses hilarious video to describe KL Rahul’s innings against Mumbai Indians

Trust Wasim Jaffer to always come up with some of the most unusual takes on Indian Premier League (IPL) matches. The former India cricketer, who is a hot favourite among cricket fans for his hilarious memes on popular events, shared a short video to describe the innings of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul against Mumbai Indians on Sunday.

The MI vs LSG match which took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai saw the Lucknow-based franchise beat five-time winners Mumbai Indians by a comfortable margin of 36 runs.

LSG captain Rahul was the star of the show. The right-hander smashed his second hundred of IPL 15 to guide his team to victory.

What made Rahul's innings even better was the fact that pretty much all the other batters from both sides struggled to get going.

To put Rahul's unbeaten 103-run knock into perspective, Jaffer used a 30-second clip from a famous YouTube channel Two Foreigners in India. The snippet shows two men struggling to cross the road while another one just navigating through the speeding cars without much difficulty.

Jaffer used the caption "De Kock, Stoinis, and KL tonight" while posting the video indicating that the one easily crossing the road was LSG captain Rahul while the other two having a hard time were de Kock and Stoinis.

De Kock scored 10 off 9 balls while Stoinis was dismissed for a three-ball duck.

Rahul, meanwhile continued on his merry way, pretty much steering the LSG innings single-handedly. The right-handed opening batter batted through the innings, hitting 12 fours and 4 sixes in a magnificent display of batsmanship.

Despite wickets falling at the other end, Rahul kept his composure and got to his fifty in 37 balls.

Rahul started to shift gears in the 13th over when he hit MI's Australian pacer Daniel Sams for a couple of sixes. He also hit Jaydev Unadkat for a hat-trick of fours in the 18th over.

Rahul's brilliant innings helped LSG post 168/6 in their 20 overs. In reply, the MI batting collapsed once again despite a decent opening stand of 49 runs between Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

LSG's Krunal Pandya picked up three wickets in his four overs as MI could only manage 132 for 8, sliding to their eighth consecutive defeat in this IPL. MI are the only side in this tournament to still remain winless.

