Mumbai: Delhi Capitals' batter David Warner on Wednesday became only the second batter after Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma to register over 1000 runs against a single team in the Indian Premier League history. Rohit Sharma has scored 1018 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The left-handed Australian went past 1,000 runs against Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday where he smashed an unbeaten 60 to lead the COVID-hit Delhi Capitals to a thumping nine-wicket victory over Punjab Kings.

With the knock, Warner went on to register his third successive half-century of the season and his 53rd in the tournament. He hit 10 fours and a six in his 30-ball knock.

Bowlers played a key role for Delhi Capitals as they bundled out Punjab Kings for 115 and their batters too pitched in strongly, chasing the target in inside 11 overs.

Punjab King’s 115 is the lowest total by any team so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022.

The target was chased by Delhi Capitals with 57 balls to spare as the team boosted their NRR (Net Run Rate). Capitals never looked in trouble throughout the match as they inflicted a heavy defeat on Punjab Kings.

