Virat Kohli has started his new innings in the Indian Premier League after quitting as captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore. While the former Indian skipper failed to lead the Bengaluru outfit to a title in eight years, he did take his side to a final, a semi-final spot, and two play-off places during the period.

Kohli recalled one particular loss that was heartbreaking and that happened during the 2016 IPL season which saw them lose to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final. The 33-year-old batter recalled during an event that 2016 was too hard to take as he also endured a T20 World Cup semi-final loss against West Indies at home.

“2016 IPL final (was the game that broke my heart) and that same year 2016 World Cup semi-final loss to West Indies at Wankhede,” Kohli recalled.

To rejig readers’ minds, the 2016 IPL final loss came in May as then SRH captain David Warner’s 69-run knock, coupled with Ben Cutting’s 15-ball 39, helped Hyderabad post a decisive 208/7. In reply, RCB fell short by eight runs despite a 114-run opening wicket stand between Kohli (54) and Chris Gayle (76).

Kohli also recalled his favourite moment from the cash-rich league and that was AB de Villiers’s 47-ball 79 against Gujarat Lions during the Qualifier 1 match en route to reaching the final. The former RCB skipper also fondly recalled his 45-ball 54 against Delhi, which came a game prior to De Villiers’ blitzkrieg.

“The last game that we played in 2016 against Delhi in Raipur. And then the very next qualifier, when AB played a gun knock and Iqbal was with him at the other end. The celebration after that game was the most special that I have ever experienced,” said Kohli.

