Gujarat Titans were handed their first defeat of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season by the Sunrisers Hyderabad, whose clinical performance saw them ease to a comfortable win.

Gujarat was asked to bat first and produced a batting performance that had plenty of ebbs and flows. The innings started with a 17-run first over from Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he struggled to control the swing and seam of the ball. However, a brilliant catch by Rahul Tripathi in covers sent Shubman Gill packing. Then, Sai Sudharshan was dismissed as well as Gujarat lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay overs.

Gujarat found some respite in the form of skipper Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar as the pair posted 51 runs for the fifth wicket. Hardik looked at ease for the majority of his innings and kept playing delightful strokes. On the other hand, Abhinav Manohar played a rather chancy innings as Gujarat managed to post 162/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad were steady in the start and the opening duo of Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson added 64 runs for the first wicket. While Abhishek was dismissed for 42, Williamson played in his own inimitable style and notched up his first half-century of the season.

The SRH skipper paced his innings brilliantly and even after he was dismissed, Nicholas Pooran applied the finishing touches with a blazing innings of 34 off 18 deliveries to give SRH a second win in as many outings.

Here is how Twitter reacted to SRH's convincing performance:

Wasim Jaffer praised SRH’s planning and execution:

Danny Morrison loved the pace of Umran Malik and believed the youngster would soon play for the Indian team:

Irfan Pathan was not surprised by SRH's victory:

Amit Mishra was enjoying the game:

Harbhajan Singh was all praise for SRH’s openers:

Here are other reactions:

