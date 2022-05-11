IPL 2022: 'Used to weigh 107 kgs', CSK spinner Maheesh Theekshana opens up on his U-19 fitness struggles

Chennai Super Kings spinner Maheesh Theekshana recently spoke about his struggles with fitness during his under 19 days. The Sri Lankan cricketer is one of the Yellow Army’s most impressive performers this IPL.

The 21-year-old spinner has claimed 12 wickets at an average of 19.75 and an outstanding economy rate of 7.41 from eight outings. He has also helped CSK take crucial wickets in the middle overs, making him even more effective for his team.

CSK's official YouTube handle shared a video where the young spinner recalled his fight with fitness issues. He also opened up about how he overcame the problem.

“I was 107 kg at that time (U-19 days), so I had to work harder to get my weight and skin folds down in the yo-yo test. In 2020, I got everything down and brought my fitness to the (required) level. I started to do more hard work on my body," Theekshana said. He further revealed that CSK bidding for him at the auction came as a surprise.

Watch the video here:

Theekshana was picked up for Rs 70 lakh during the IPL 2022 auction. He has so far proved to be a solid buy for CSK.

The Sri Lankan spinner further narrated that in 2019, he became a water boy for 10 games in three-day matches. This made him realise that he needs to prove himself and he kept believing that he could do better before concluding by saying "That's why I am here in 2022".

Theekshana made his international debut in September 2021. He has so far represented his country in four ODIs and 15 T20Is. Till now, he has played a total of 56 T20 games, in which he has picked up 63 wickets.