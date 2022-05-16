IPL 2022: 'Used to sleep having only milk, bread', RR bowler Anunay Singh opens up about struggling days

Rajasthan Royals right-arm medium-fast bowler Anunay Singh recently opened up about the struggles he faced while attempting to earn enough so that he could pay his bills. In a recent interview with his franchise, the 29-year-old spoke about how he survived on milk and bread for days.

“I'm from a middle-class family. It was just my dad who was earning at home. I thought of working part-time at times. McDonald's or somewhere, I'd earn 7-8k if nothing,” Anunay said in the video. He further added that “a lot of nights I slept having just milk, or milk and bread”.

Speaking about how his constant rejections did not kill his confidence, Singh said that he gave trials for MRF and Redbull but got rejected multiple times. However, this did not stop him from moving ahead in his career. He also stated that there have been ups and downs in the initial days of his cricketing career.

Watch the video here:

Revealing his bowling inspiration, the RR fast bowler said that former Australian pacer Brett Lee was someone that he looked up to. While growing up, he used to copy the ace bowler’s action style by using bottle caps at home.

In the video, Singh’s parents also made an appearance talking about how their son wanted to prove himself despite all odds in his life. They said they felt proud of him for making his way to IPL with all his dedication and hard work.

During the Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction in February, the young bowler was bought for Rs 20 lakh. He made his debut at the age of 25 in domestic cricket and last took part in competitive cricket in the 2021 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

So far, the young bowler has played one first-class, one T20 match, and eight List A games, in which he has picked up 12 wickets with the best figures of 3/12.

This year, the 2008 champions are third in the points table with a net run rate of +0.228. They have collected 16 points from eight wins in 13 matches played.

