IPL 2022 updated playoff scenarios: How teams can grab remaining three spots

The two of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have bowed out of the tournament. The Super Kings needed a win against MI on Thursday to stay in the race but the Rohit Sharma-led side clinched a win by 5 wickets to show exit gates to Chennai.

On the other side, Gujarat Titans have already qualified for the playoffs which leaves the other three spots wide open for the rest seven sides.

We now take a look at the points and chances of all the teams and who can march ahead and how.

Lucknow Super Giants

Debutants Lucknow Super Giants have shown glimpses of brilliance in the competition so far. The KL Rahul-led team is presently placed at number two spot with 16 points under their belt in 12 matches.

They are now slated to play against Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders and have a chance of grabbing a total of 20 points. But even if they win one of the two games, LSG will have 18 points which will certainly be enough for them to move forward.

But Lucknow would be looking to win both the games as that can ensure them a spot in top two.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals are placed at number three spot at the moment with 14 points in 12 matches which means that they can have maximum of 18 points which will be enough for them to make a place in final four.

But if RR win one and lose one then they will have only 16 points in their kitty which will make things tricky for them as RCB who are following them at three are still left with two matches and have 14 points.

Apart from RCB, DC, SRH and PBKS also have a chance to get to 16 points. DC have 12 points from 12 matches while SRH and PBKS have 10 points from 11 matches respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

At number four in the points table, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore who also have 14 points in 12 matches and can have maximum of 18 points. If they win both their remaining games, then they would make the qualification but one defeat can make things tricky for them as well.

If RCB win all the remaining matches, then it will be problematic for PBKS as the two sides are scheduled to take on each other.

A victory for Bangalore will take away Punjab’s two points.

RCB and RR have same points in same number of matches but the Bangalore team have lesser NRR which can also create an issue for them eventually if they win one and lose one.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals who are sitting at number five have 12 points in 12 matches. It’s a simple equation for them. The Capitals need to win both their matches to get to 16 points but their qualification can still depend on the NRR.

Even if they lose one match, a lot will depend upon the points tally of other teams and also the NRR.

If Delhi Capitals win both the matches then Punjab Kings will lose two points as the two sides are slated to lock horns with each in one of the remaining fixtures.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

In 11 matches that SRH have played, they have 10 points and are at 6th position. If SRH win all their remaining matches then they can have 16 points.

SRH are slated to play KKR, MI and PBKS. If they beat KKR then the Knight Riders will be out of the tournament.

On the other side, if they defeat PBKS then the Mayank Agarwal-led side will lose two points making it a tough battle for them to survive.

Overall, SRH need to win all their matches will healthy margins to stay in contention.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders are left with two matches and have 10 points from 12 games. This means that the Knight Riders can go only up to 14 points if they win both their matches.

KKR will play against SRH and LSG in the remaining matches respectively and if they beat both the teams, they could still be in the race. A defeat in any of the matches will bring curtains to their campaign.

Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings are at number 7th spot and have 10 points from 11 matches and can have a maximum of 16 points eventually.

They will be up against RCB, DC and SRH.

The task is cut out for PBKS as well. They need wins in all three matches with a healthy margin to up the NRR. Even one loss can derail their contention as a defeat will also have an impact on the net run-rate.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.