IPL 2022: 'Unbelievable hitting', Twitter erupts after Pat Cummins stuns MI with blazing knock

Making his first appearance this IPL season, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins smashed 56 off 15 balls and in the process equalled the record for fastest fifty of the tournament (off 14 balls) in a sensational, match-defining knock that handed the Mumbai Indians their third defeat in as many matches in this year's Indian Premier League. Incidentally, Kieron Pollard had looted 23 runs off Pat Cummins' final over which powered Mumbai to 161 for 4. However, the equation changed when Cummins sauntered out after the dismissal of Andre Russell in the 14th over and smashed four fours and six sixes to seal the deal with 4 overs to spare for KKR.

When Tymal Mills had bounced out Andre Russell, KKR were on 101 for 5 in 13.1 overs, still needing 61 off 41 balls. Pat Cummins quickly got to business with a flick over deep mid-wicket and a cut behind point to bring the equation to 47 off 36 deliveries.

He did not spare Jasprit Bumrah as well and another over of stunning hitting saw the equation back in KKR’s favour. Quite unbelievably, this was just the appetiser. In the next over, Pat Cummins took down Daniel Sams – an over that included four sixes and two fours. The match was sealed in the 16th over and Pat Cummins with a smirk and a wink notched up his half-century in 14 delivers - the joint-fastest IPL fifty along with KL Rahul.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav made a great comeback to the IPL with a brilliant 52 off 36. He was given great support by Tilak Varma and Kieron Pollard as they smashed 76 off the last five overs.

18-year old Dewald Brewis was handed his Mumbai Indians debut and showed great promise during his brief stay at the crease. He looked to attack the bowlers right through, but was defeated by a ball spinning in and was stumped by Sam Billings for an entertaining 19-ball 29.

