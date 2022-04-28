IPL 2022: ‘Umran pace ka Maalik’ Former cricketers react to Umran Malik’s five-wicket haul against Gujarat

Umran Malik has once again become the talk of the town after his fiery bowling spell left fans and the cricket fraternity surprised in last night's match against Gujarat Titans at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

The young pacer picked up 5 wickets and gave only 25 runs in four overs. With this record, the Jammu & Kashmir pacer has registered the best bowling figures in this IPL season so far.

Malik’s sensational five-wicket haul helped SRH to get the upper hand over GT batters. But last over heroics by Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan helped the Titans win the fixture on the last ball. However, Malik’s spell did not go unnoticed and he won the Player of the Match.

The 22-year-old started his maiden five-wicket haul when he first castled opener Shubman Gill with a yorker. He later sent GT captain Hardik Pandya back to the dugout. Then in the 14th over, he dismissed Wriddhiman Saha with a yorker.

When Malik came out to bowl his final over, he took the wicket of David Miller on the penultimate ball. The pacer followed it up by dismissing Abhinav Manohar on his final ball, completing his maiden five-for.

Former cricketers hailed the young pacer for his fiery spell. Here are some of the reactions:

Veteran right-handed batsman Wasim Jaffer was all praise for the young bowler.

Former Indian batter turned commentator Aakash Chopra hailed Malik for his performance.

Former India bowler Irfan Pathan called the Jammu and Kashmir pacer "pace ka Maalik".

Former Indian cricketer S Badrinath lauded Malik and termed him as another example of hidden talents in the country.



Former Indian bowler R P Singh termed the young pacer's spell as a "superb display of hostile and controlled fast bowing".

Find other reactions here:

Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Chennai Super Kings on 1 May next. GT will take on Royal Challengers Hyderabad in their next fixture.

