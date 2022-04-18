IPL 2022: Umran Malik rattles Punjab Kings with fiery final over; watch video

Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik rattled Punjab Kings during the IPL 2022 fixture on Sunday in Mumbai. The fast bowler had given 28 runs in three overs and had a wicket to his name before bowling the final over of the innings but what he produced next was simply a masterclass of fast bowling.

Here's how the sensational over went.

19.1: He bowled the first delivery of the over Odean Smith which was short and quick on the leg. Smith swung the bat across but couldn’t connect.

19.2: The right-arm bowler then bowled another fiery short delivery and Smith once again swung the bat across the line but miscued it and only managed to top edge the ball that went high in the air.Malik settled himself and took a good catch to dismiss the batter and get his second wicket of the match.

19.3: Rahul Chahar was the next batter to come out in the middle and was welcomed with a quick one straight up. The right-hander tried to negotiate it on the on side but it hit him on the pads.

Umran Malik Excellent Spell 🔥 pic.twitter.com/c1wZyYa0ln — Rohan (@Imrohansharma45) April 17, 2022

19.4: But Chahar’s stay wasn’t a long one as he was cleaned up by Malik on the very next delivery. The right-hander shuffled across the stumps before giving himself room to cut a length ball from the bowler but missed it completely. The ball hit the off stump to send Chahar packing.

19.5: Malik followed this with a slightly back of the length delivery around the off-stump channel to Vaibhav Arora who also give himself some room to carve it away but missed it completely. The ball hit the top of off stump and Arora was out for a golden duck.

19.6: The right-handed pacer was now on a hattrick with Arshdeep Singh on strike. He came round the wicket and bowled a length delivery to the stumps but Arshdeep placed it through the covers and the ball went straight to Suchith who was quick enough to throw the ball at the striker’s end. Arshdeep who had come out some yards for the run couldn’t get back in the crease as Pooran completed the task to get him run out.

The Punjab Kings were bundled out for 151 in 20 overs after Umran Malik returned with figures of 4/28 in 4 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar on the other hand picked up three wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs.

Later, the Hyderabad team chased down the target in 18.5 overs to win by seven wickets.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.