IPL 2022: Umpiring and technology comes under scanner again, this time in LBW appeal against Bairstow in RCB-PBKS clash

There has been a plenty of controversy over some of the decisions made by the umpires and the use of technology in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) and things escalated to a whole new level in the Chennai Super Kings-Mumbai Indians clash in which MS Dhoni and Co were denied use of the DRS due to a power failure at the Wankhede Stadium.

Well, questions over the umpiring standards just don't seem to end this season, and the meeting between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings at the Brabourne Stadium the very next day saw another debatable call from the team of umpires.

PBKS were invited to bat by RCB skipper Faf du Plessis, who won the toss, and they got off to a flying start in the must-win clash thanks to some superb hitting all over the park by Englishman Jonny Bairstow, who struck two sixes and a four off Josh Hazlewood's bowling in the second over of the innings, and stitching a quickfire fifty stand with opening partner Shikhar Dhawan.

Mohammed Siraj appealed for a leg-before wicket against Bairstow at the start of the sixth over, right after Dhawan had been dismissed by Glenn Maxwell. The umpire shook his head, and RCB skipper du Plessis decided to take it upstairs. The TV umpire decided to rule it not out after noticing a spike on UltraEdge when the ball was passing close to the inside edge on the bottom half of his blade.

Some Twitter users though, weren't happy with the TV umpire's call, and believed that the spike could've also been the result of Bairstow's bat hitting the turf. Their doubts were especially amplified by the side-on angle, in which the ball wasn't quite aligned with the bat.

Dont think bat was involved. The spike might have been produced from the bat hitting the turf. But if that was taken to the ball tracker, it might have shown Umpire's Call and RCB wouldn't have lost a review. — Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) May 13, 2022

Need to fire Ultraedge and hire Hotspot. — Manya (@CSKian716) May 13, 2022

Bat clearly touching the ground when spike in Ultra edge. #IPL2022 #RCBvPBKS pic.twitter.com/qveH1EBjeh — Nishant Sharma (@srcsmic_enginer) May 13, 2022

With the TV umpire ruling it to be a case of an inside edge, and the ball rolling away to the third man fence subsequently, a boundary was added to Bairstow's tally in that delivery. The Englishman would smash three sixes off Siraj in the same over, and later bring up his second half-century on the trot.

He would eventually be dismissed for 66 off Shahbaz Ahmed's bowling.

Click here to follow live updates on RCB vs PBKS IPL 2022 clash at the Brabourne Stadium

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.