IPL 2022: Twitterati laud David Warner, Mitchell Marsh after DC's win against RR

The Delhi Capitals rode on some fine batting from Mitchell Marsh and David Warner to fetch a couple of important points after etching a win by 8 wickets against Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a stiff target of 161, the Capitals lost KS Bharat early in the chase but Marsh and Warner showed their class and calibre to get their side back on track and lay the foundation for a comfortable win. The two batters stitched a stand of 144 runs for the second wicket before Marsh eventually departed after being caught by Kuldeep Sen off Yuzvendra Chahal for 89 off 62.

But Warner continued with his form and returned unbeaten at 52 off 41 as Delhi went over the line in the penultimate over.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals looked pretty set to put up a big total at one stage while R Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal were in the middle. But Ashwin's departure for 50 off 38 pushed the Royals on the backfoot as they lost some wickets and were eventually restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs.

#RR have flown into a bit of turbulence here. Come up now against #LSG who have a point to prove after their last performance and #CSK who have nothing to lose. Need to win at least one. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 11, 2022

David Warner is the best opener. Agree or argue with the wall. Man is synonyms to consistency and how beautifully he switches his playing style as per the different formats. ♥️#DCvsRR — Moonchild (@notsodumb_) May 11, 2022

See this over here, this is poor captaincy by Sanju, you bring in your wicket taking bowler - Chahal in the deciding over. Even if Chahal takes three wickets in this over, they would need 17 of the final two. #DCvsRR — Rudraksh Kikani (@KikaniRudraksh) May 11, 2022

Marsh and Warner on fire#DCvsRR — Nitin Godbole 🇮🇳 (@nitingodbole) May 11, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.