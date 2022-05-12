Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022: Twitterati laud David Warner, Mitchell Marsh after DC's win against RR

The Delhi Capitals rode on some fine batting from Mitchell Marsh and David Warner to fetch a couple of important points after etching a win by 8 wickets against Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium on Wednesday.

Chasing a stiff target of 161, the Capitals lost KS Bharat early in the chase but Marsh and Warner showed their class and calibre to get their side back on track and lay the foundation for a comfortable win. The two batters stitched a stand of 144 runs for the second wicket before Marsh eventually departed after being caught by Kuldeep Sen off Yuzvendra Chahal for 89 off 62.

Mitchell Marsh and David Warner. Sportzpics

But Warner continued with his form and returned unbeaten at 52 off 41 as Delhi went over the line in the penultimate over.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals looked pretty set to put up a big total at one stage while R Ashwin and Devdutt Padikkal were in the middle. But Ashwin's departure for 50 off 38 pushed the Royals on the backfoot as they lost some wickets and were eventually restricted to 160/6 in 20 overs.

Updated Date: May 12, 2022 00:35:32 IST

