IPL 2022: Twitterati hails Quinton de Kock for great sportsmanship in PBKS vs LSG clash

During Friday’s match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings, fans witnessed great sportsmanship from LSG opener Quinton de Kock. He showed the spirit of cricket by walking off the field at MCA Stadium in Pune in the last game.

The incident happened in the fourth ball of the 13th over when the South African batter tried to hit Sandeep Sharma's delivery but managed only a faint edge. De Kock tried to cut the ball away off the back foot behind point but it went straight to Jitesh Sharma’s gloves, due to the nick from his bat.

Looking at this, bowler Sandeep Sharma shouted for the wicket but, the on-field umpire did not agree or give an out. Without much hesitation, de Kock walked back to the dugout and did not bother about the umpire’s decision.

Sharma appreciated de Kock’s true gesture and was seen giving a pat on his back for his good sportsman spirit.

In the match, de Kock was looking as a strong contender top-scored for LSG with 46 off 37 balls. The southpaw somehow stabilised the Giants' innings after they lost captain KL Rahul’s wicket early. De Kock also shared an 85-run partnership alongside batter Deepak Hooda. They both helped LSG put up a decent total against Punjab’s quality pace attack. After fans spotted De Kock’s sportsmanship, they were highly impressed and hailed him for his act. Here are some reactions:

LSG now holds the third spot on the points table. So far in the tournament, they have won six out of nine matches. They will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their next match on Sunday.