IPL 2022: Twitter slams GT skipper Hardik Pandya for shouting at Mohammed Shami during SRH match

Gujarat Titans' (GT) winning streak came to an end as Kane Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) successfully chased down a target of 163 runs comfortably with five balls to spare.

The Titans’ first defeat of the season also saw their newly-appointed skipper Hardik Pandya appearing frustrated during the match. The Indian all-rounder was caught on the stump mic yelling at fellow Indian pacer Mohammed Shami following the latter's failed attempt at a catch.

During the clash at DY Patil Stadium, Pandya lost his cool as Kane Williamson smashed him with for back-to-back maximums on the second and third deliveries of the 13th over. An opportunity came in the final delivery to dismiss Rahul Tripathi after change of strike. Tripathi tried to pull off an uppercut and the ball flew to third man where Shami was placed.

Shami however, focused only on preventing the boundary. That was the moment when the Titans’ skipper couldn’t hold his anger any longer.

There was an immediate buzz on social media. The replay of the moment grabbed the focus of the internet users and they got displeased with Pandya’s gesture towards the senior Indian pacer. While Graeme Swann tried to defend the new captain from the commentary box, fans across the country started to flash their opinion as such behaviour towards a senior player seemed disgraceful to them.

Twitter lashed out at Pandya, questioning his leadership attributes. Fans reacted furiously for venting out frustration on a senior cricketer like Shami who has produced many a match-winning performance both for Team India as well as in the IPL. Earlier, during the match against Punjab Kings, David Miller also tolerated the brunt of the skipper’s vexation following Pandya’s unlucky runout while Miller was at the other end.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the incident:

However, Pandya put on a good show with the bat as his unbeaten 50 led his side to produce a fair score of 162. He also picked up the wicket of dangerous Williamson in the 16th over but the match had already fallen on SRH's lap by then.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.