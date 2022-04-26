IPL 2022: Twitter lauds Arshdeep Singh, Shikhar Dhawan as Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings

In a thrilling match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Punjab Kings held their nerves to beat the Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs and find some needed momentum in their campaign this season.

As has been the norm all season, the Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to field first with an unchanged XI from the previous match. Punjab Kings, however, made three changes to their playing XI as they brought in Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Rishi last made an appearance in the IPL back in 2016.

After a careful start, Maheesh Theekshana got rid of Mayank Agarwal for 18 in the 6th over. Punjab Kings were at 37 for 1 at the end of the powerplay overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa partnered brilliantly and their acceleration during the middle phase of the innings kept powering Punjab and the duo notched up their century stand off just 71 balls.

After the dismissal of Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone entered the fray and along with Shikhar Dhawan, they looted 22 runs off a Dwaine Pretorius over. Shikhar Dhawan stayed unbeaten with a brilliant innings of 88 as Punjab Kings ended with 187/4 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Chennai Super Kings lost Robin Uthappa early in the chase and Mitchell Santner struggled to get going at number 3 as CSK did not find any momentum. It was only when Ambati Rayudu walked in did the chase find wings. His sensational innings was brought to an end by Kagiso Rabada but not before he had given CSK some hope to chase down the total.

However, the target was too steep for even MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja as Arshdeep Singh and Kagiso Rabada bowled three relatively tight overs to tilt the match in Punjab Kings favour and in the end, they clinched the match by 11 runs.

