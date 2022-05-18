Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • IPL 2022: Twitter hails Quinton de Kock as South African smashes his way to an unbeaten 140

Cricket

IPL 2022: Twitter hails Quinton de Kock as South African smashes his way to an unbeaten 140

Quinton de Kock fired a warning to the bowling units of Gujarat Titans and other top sides in contention for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs after smashing a 59-ball ton against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Lucknow Super Giants's (LSG) final league game of the season.

The South African keeper-batter, who came over to debutants LSG from five-time champions Mumbai Indians this season, brought up only his second hundred in the IPL in the process, having smashed a 51-ball 108 not out for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Quinton De Kock of Lucknow Super Giants after scoring a hundred during match 66 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL season 15) between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Lucknow Super Giants held at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on the 18th May 2022 Photo by Deepak Malik / Sportzpics for IPL

Lucknow Super Giants opener Quinton de Kock celebrates after bringing up his century against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sportzpics

De Kock entered this game on the back of a couple of low scores, and was dropped by Abhijeet Tomar off Umesh Yadav's bowling while batting on 12. The South African, though, would make the Knight Riders pay dearly for that mistake as he would go on to add another 128 runs to finish unbeaten 140 off just 70 balls — which surely will go down as one of the best in the history of the league.

De Kock was ably supported by skipper KL Rahul, who earlier became the first Indian to score 500-plus runs for five consecutive seasons and finished unbeaten on 68 off 51 deliveries. The two were going toe-to-toe in the first half of the innings before de Kock teed off and completely bossed the second half.

LSG, as a result, posted a commanding 210/0 after opting to bat — producing the highest-ever opening partnership in the process.

Here we take a look at some of the top reactions to De Kock's masterclass on Twitter:

 

   

 

 

   

 

 

   

 

Click here to follow live updates on the KKR vs LSG IPL 2022 match

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsIPL Live ScoreIPL 2022 scheduleIPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: May 18, 2022 21:51:11 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS: De Kock 140* steals show in LSG’s (210/0) thrilling win over KKR (208/8)
First Cricket News

IPL 2022 KKR vs LSG HIGHLIGHTS: De Kock 140* steals show in LSG’s (210/0) thrilling win over KKR (208/8)

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants HIGHLIGHTS: Marcus Stoinis kept his nerves and won the game for LSG. The KL Rahul-led side registered a win by 2 runs.

KKR vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update
First Cricket News

KKR vs LSG Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2022, today match Live update

KKR vs LSG Match 66 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report
First Cricket News

KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2022: Playing XI News, Cricket Fantasy Tips, Injury update And Pitch Report

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022 Match- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs, Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Wednesday