  • IPL 2022: Twitter goes berserk as Umran Malik bowls a 157 kmph thunderbolt in DC vs SRH match

IPL 2022: Twitter goes berserk as Umran Malik bowls a 157 kmph thunderbolt in DC vs SRH match

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) fast bowler Umran Malik was at his pacy best against the Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, 5 May.

Malik has been impressive with his techniques and control all season. In the final over of DC's innings, he bowled a delivery that clocked 157 kmph. Apart from this ball, there were three balls in the over that were in excess of 150 kmph.

Although, he was quite expensive as Rovman Powell did not mind the extra pace in the over. It was not a very good outing for Malik as he conceded 52 runs in 4 overs and could not pick up any wicket. This was the first time in 13 matches that he had conceded more than 50 runs. However, the impressive speeds impressed fans and they took to Twitter to express their awe:

David Warner was the star of the show for the Delhi Capitals as he carried his bat till the very end and finished with an unbeaten 92 off 58 balls. He was given great support by Rovman Powell in the backend of the innings as the Jamaican creamed 67 off 35 balls to power Delhi Capitals to 207 runs for the loss of three wickets.

In response, only Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram looked like keeping SRH in the hunt, but the target was too steep and Delhi had enough runs to win this crucial tie and stay in the mix to make it to the playoffs.

Updated Date: May 06, 2022 11:25:13 IST

