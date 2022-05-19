IPL 2022: Twitter erupts as LSG sneak home despite Rinku Singh’s onslaught

The scorecard says Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 runs but it does not narrate the dramatic last few overs of the chase as Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine’s terrific onslaught brought back KKR from the dead to within a touching distance of an incredible run chase.

Kolkata were chasing a daunting target of 211 runs but they got off to a wobbly start as they lost the wicket of Venkatesh Iyer for a nought. Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer then notched up a fierce counter-attack with Rana smashing five fours in an over off Avesh Khan in the powerplay before getting dismissed at a powerful 22-ball 42.

Shreyas Iyer also looked in great touch and led the way with 50 runs in 29 balls and was backed by Sam Billings, who came in the middle overs to score an impactful knock of 36 runs.

Andre Russell did not fire as expected as he scored a dismal 12 runs off 11 balls and left KKR a mountain to climb at the death. However, lower-order duo Rinku Singh and Sunil Narine kept KKR in the game as they continued to cream sixes.

Rinku turned out to be the aggressor as he smoked 40 runs off 15 balls and brought down the equation to just 3 runs off 2 balls. However, a sensational one-handed grab by Evin Lewis sent Rinku back to the dugout. Marcus Stoinis then bowled Umesh Yadav to win the match for Lucknow Super Giants.

Earlier in the day, Lucknow Super Giants openers Quinton de Kock and KL Rahul put on a stunning show as they posted 210 runs for the first wicket. De Kock smashed a ton and remained unbeaten on 140, and they had just enough credit to seal the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Rinku Singh’s onslaught:

RP Singh was thrilled for Rinku Singh.

S Badrinath praised Rinku Singh.

Amit Mishra was thrilled with the efforts of Rinku Singh.

Here are other reactions:

With this win, Lucknow Super Giants have sealed their position in the top two while KKR are out of the playoffs race.

Keywords: IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR, Rinku Singh, LSG beat KKR by 2 runs, Marcus Stoinis, Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders,

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.