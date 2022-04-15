Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022: Twitter all praise for Gujarat Titans after victory over Rajasthan Royals

  • FP Trending
  • April 15th, 2022
  • 11:27:42 IST

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) last night to notch up their fourth win in this IPL season. GT are now at the top of the points table.

Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first. Gujarat did not get off to a great start as they lost the first two wickets for just 15 runs. However, captain Hardik Pandya was in his element and took control of proceedings in the middle overs. He stitched two crucial partnerships – first with Abhinav Manohar (43) and then with David Miller. The South African found his range as he smashed 31 off 14.

Pandya, too, was brutal against the spinners and took a heavy toll on the pacers as well. He ended with 87 off just 52 deliveries, including eight fours and four massive sixes. Gujarat ended with 192 for 4 in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

In response, Rajasthan got off to a rapid start on the back of an explosive beginning by Jos Buttler. He raced away to 54 off just 24 deliveries, but never got any support from the top order. Barring Shimron Hetmyer, the middle order too failed and Rajasthan’s chase tapered off in the closing moments of the day.

Yash Dayal and Lockie Ferguson were the standout bowlers for Gujarat as they both picked up 3 wickets each to break the back of Rajasthan.

With the win, Gujarat Titans have moved to the top with four wins in five matches, while Rajasthan Royals remain in the third place – as they have a better run rate compared to most teams that are locked together with six points.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Gujarat Titans won comprehensively against Rajasthan Royals:

Former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop hailed this version of Hardik Pandya:

RP Singh was all praise for the all-round skills of Hardik Pandya:  

Harbhajan Singh lauded Ashish Nehra:

Wasim Jaffer believes Pandya is the standout captain of the season:  

Here are other reactions:

 

Updated Date: April 15, 2022 11:27:42 IST

