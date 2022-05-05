IPL 2022: Tristan Stubbs joins Mumbai Indians as replacement for Tymal Mills

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians have signed South Africa's Tristan Stubbs as replacement for left-arm pacer Tymal Mills for the ongoing Indian Premier League. Mills has an ankle injury and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Stubbs will join Mumbai Indians at the base price of Rs 20 lakh.

"Stubbs recently debuted for the national South African A Squad against Zimbabwe. Tristan has had a very promising domestic season and played an important role for his team in the recently concluded T20 domestic league," read a statement from Mumbai Indians.

Mills had a up and down ride in the ongoing edition of the IPL as he picked six wickets from five matches at an average of 31.66. He, however, went for 11.17 runs an over.

The 21-year old wicketkeeper-batter Stubbs has played 17 T20s and has scored 506 runs scoring three half centuries at a strike-rate of 157.14.

Stubbs scored 154 runs from six matches at an average of 25.66, with a strike rate 89.01 in the 2021-22 CSA Provincial One-day Challenge Division One. He finished as second highest run-getter in the 2021-22 CSA T20 Challenge scoring 293 runs from seven matches, including three fifties at 48.83 and had a strike-rate of 183.12

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.