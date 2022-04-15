Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022: Tripathi, Markram fifties help SRH overpower KKR

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 15th, 2022
  • 23:30:25 IST
Rahul Tripathi scored a 37-ball 71 to keep SRH on track in their chase of 176 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 25 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. Sportzpics

Abhishek Sharma fell for cheap as he was bowled out by Pat Cummins, who gave KKR the dream start in defending the chase.

KKR's Andre Russell scored a 25-ball 49, scoring at a run rate of 196, to take his side to a respectable 175 after top-order failed to impress against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on Friday.

Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi contributed a total of 139 runs in 73 balls. Sportzpics

Scoring 54, Nitish Rana played the role of sheet anchor and held KKR innings together after they lost 3 wickets in powerplay. Sportzpics

Umran Malik, who bowled the fastest delivery of the day, impressed with his bowling once again as he picked two crucial KKR wickets, including captain Shreyas Iyer. Sportzpics

SRH's T Natarajan (centre) did the damage to KKR in powerplay with two wickets and a scalp later in the death overs of a 50-up Nitish Rana. Sportzipcs

