Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPL Live Score, IPL 2022 schedule, IPL 2022 Points table and Entertainment News. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Russell scored an unbeaten 70 off 31 balls and what looked like a tricky chase at one point ended in an anti-climax as the big Jamaican muscled the maximums into the stands.
Twitter users were full of praise for Andre Russell who helped KKR thump PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium with his whirlwind 31-ball 70-run knock.
SRH vs KKR Match 25 Predicted Playing 11 - My Tata IPL team 2022 prediction Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders