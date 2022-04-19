IPL 2022: Top 5 most expensive batters and how they have performed so far

At the IPL mega auction, wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan was brought back by Mumbai Indians for ₹15.25 crores, Kolkata Knight Riders spent a huge sum to get Shreyas Iyer who is now leading the side as well. He was bought for ₹12.25 crores. Here we take a look at the performances of top-five most expensive batters in the competition so far.

Ishan Kishan (MI)

Wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan had a decent start to the campaign after he scored a couple of fifties on the trot but then lost his touch.

The left-hander has so far scored 191 runs in six matches at an average of 38.20.

While he notched up an unbeaten 81 against the Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium, Kishan scored 54 against Rajasthan Royals at DY Patil Stadium. But both of his fifties came in a losing cause.

The Mumbai Indians team has had a dismal run in the tournament so far after they have failed to win any matches are placed at the bottom of the points table.

Shreyas Iyer (KKR)

The newly-recruited Kolkata Knight Riders’ captain Shreyas Iyer didn’t have a great start to the tournament but the right-handed batter has got his form back after he has been among runs in the last few outings.

Infact, Iyer has notched up a couple of fifties in the last three matches, though they both have gone in vain.

On a batters’ day out during the clash between KKR and Rajasthan Royals at the Brabourne Stadium, the Knight Riders’ skipper was on song after he struck 85 in 51 deliveries while his side was handed a mammoth target of 218 runs in 20 overs.

The Kolkata team eventually fell short by 7 runs and suffered a defeat.

He had also scored a half-century against his former side Delhi Capitals during the 216-run chase at Brabourne Stadium but that couldn’t really help KKR they were bundled out for 171.

He now has a tally of 236 runs so far in 7 matches.

Liam Livingstone (PBKS)

Liam Livingstone was roped in by the Punjab Kings for an amount of Rs 11.50 crores during the auction and he hasn’t really disappointed.

Livingstone 19 & 19 in the first two matches of the tournament but then stamped his authority and struck three fifties in the next four matches.

He first scored 60 off 32 deliveries against Chennai Super Kings that eventually helped the side put 180/8 on the board.

The bowlers then got into the act and bundled out CSK for 126 runs to win the match by 54 runs at Brabourne Stadium.

Livingstone followed this with a 27-ball 64 which included four maximums and seven fours at the same venue as PBKS posted 189/9 in 20 overs.

But his efforts couldn’t really help his side as Shubman Gill scored 96 off 59 and then Rahul Tewatia hit two consecutive maximums on the final two deliveries of the match to seal the win for Titans by 6 wickets.

While he failed to leave an impact against Mumbai Indians after getting dismissed for 2, Livingstone made a solid comeback with another 60 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

But he didn’t really get much support from the other end as PBKS were bowled out for 151 in 20 overs and later chased down the target by 7 wickets.

He has so far notched up 224 runs in 6 matches at a healthy average of 37.33.

Nicholas Pooran (SRH)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad bought Nicholas Pooran for Rs 10.75 crores and the left-handed batter has provided a lot of stability to the side’s middle-order.

While he hasn’t really had big scores under his belt, Pooran’s unbeaten knocks have been helpful in the team’s decent run so far in the tournament. SRH have won four out of the six matches that they have played.

Pooran has notched up 113 runs in 6 matches out of which he has returned not out on four occasions and has an average of 56.50.

While the left-hander has steadied the ship for the Hyderabad team whenever required, he has also scored runs at a brisk pace.

Rahul Tewatia (GT)

Rahul Tewatia who was roped in by Gujarat Titans for a sum of Rs 9 crores began the proceedings well with an unbeaten 40 against Lucknow Super Giants at Wankhede Stadium as the side went over the line after chasing down a target of 159 in the final over.

But the left-hander made headlines during the clash against Punjab Kings after he struck two maximums on the final two balls of the match as the team needed 12 in 2 and clinched victory.

He has scored 79 runs in 6 matches so far.

