IPL 2022: Timetable, match list and venue details of final match week of season

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in its final week and all of us are excited to see the top 4 face-off in a bid for the trophy. The ongoing season has seen stellar performances by debutants Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, both of whom have reached the qualifiers.

However, for defending champions Chennai Super Kings and five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians, this edition may be one they would want to forget quickly. The same goes for two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who failed to capitalise on their brilliant start and slid down the rankings.

As the top 4 sides — Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore — gear up to fight for the title, viewers are eagerly waiting to find out which team will prevail over the others.

Gujarat Titans have had an almost perfect season, losing only 4 out of 14 fixtures. The Hardik Pandya-led side will be aiming to continue its winning ways and clinch the trophy in their maiden season.

Giving them stiff competition is Rajasthan Royals. The Sanju Samson-led franchise has made it big this season, largely due to the stellar performances of Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal. Both players continue to maintain their dominance over the Orange and Purple Cap lists.

Lucknow Super Giants have been flying high this season in both the batting and bowling departments. Skipper KL Rahul has led the side from the front and his performance in recent games should give LSG a lot of hope. Avesh Khan and Mohsin Khan have done well with the ball throughout the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bounced back well despite some hurdles this season. The Bangalore-based franchise will be buoyed after former skipper Virat Kohli’s return to form in the previous fixture. Josh Hazlewood, skipper Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik and Harshal Patel remain other key players for the side.

Here is the schedule:

Match Date Fixture Venue Timing Qualifier 1 24 May GT vs RR Eden Garden, Kolkata 7:30 pm Eliminator 25 May LSG vs RCB Eden Garden, Kolkata 7:30 pm Qualifier 2 27 May TBD vs TBD Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 7:30 pm Final 29 May TBD vs TBD Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 8:00 pm

