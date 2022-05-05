IPL 2022: Tilak Varma speaks on how MI coach Mahela Jayawardene helps players to be mentally strong

Young Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma recently spoke about how the franchise's head coach Mahela Jayawardene helps in making the players mentally strong. Varma has emerged as a bright prospect for the future of the five-time champions.

Jayawardene has also become a significant member in the development of the young players. This is also the key reason why Mumbai Indians have stuck with him since 2017. The Sri Lankan legend has enjoyed some great success with the franchise after guiding them to multiple IPL trophies.

Speaking on how Jayawardene makes the players mentally strong, Varma said that the head coach advises him to play his scoring shots even if they cost him his wicket. “He talks to me about my batting and makes suggestions as well,” Varma told mumbaiindians.com.

“If I back myself to play a shot and get out in a game, he tells me to not stop myself from playing that same shot in the next game. Because that is my scoring shot, so you can get out on it too, but you’ll get runs from it also. He makes one mentally strong,” Varma shared.

Speaking about Zaheer Khan, who is the director of operations at MI, Varma stated that the veteran pacer guides the players by sharing information about strategies and tactics of bowling.

The 19-year-old player further asserted that Khan directs players by telling them to be aware of their surroundings in each match. Talking about Khan’s advice to players Varma said that he (Zaheer Khan) counsels them to get used to the surroundings and visualise it well, so that they can get used to the settings quicker.

“If you adapt to the situation, it becomes easier to navigate, and you don’t need to think too much,” Varma said on Khan’s advice.

Watch video here:

This IPL season, Varma has scored 307 runs in 9 matches at an average of 43.86. In his debut season, he has already impressed many with his batting skills and has also become a regular starter in MI’s line-up.

Varma was picked up by Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.7 crore in this year's mega auction. He received his maiden cap from skipper Rohit Sharma at the beginning of the 15th edition of the tournament.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022, and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.