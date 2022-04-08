Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

IPL 2022: Three in three times! Ravi Bishnoi continues to outwit David Warner

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • April 8th, 2022
  • 11:33:54 IST

David Warner might be one of the most respected and destructive openers in the game but he is yet to get going against Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who has had the better of the Australian by quite some margin in the three innings that they have faced off against each other.

Bishnoi has scalped Warner on all three occasions that they have crossed paths, with the Aussie opener averaging a lowly 1.66 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wrist-spinner.

In total, Warner has faced six deliveries from Bishnoi with three of them resulting in his dismissals. He has scored a total of five runs against the spinner.

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after taking the wicket of David Warner. Image: Sportzpics

Ravi Bishnoi celebrates after taking the wicket of David Warner. Image: Sportzpics

The latest of this duel took place on Thursday as LSG crossed swords with Delhi Capitals. In the match, Warner faced a total of two balls from Bishnoi and got out on four off 12, with the leg-spinner getting the opener caught at backward point on a wide googly.

Bishnoi also dismissed Rovman Powell later on and finished with match figures of 2/22 from four overs as LSG defeated DC by six wickets.

The first time Warner faced off against Bishnoi was in IPL 2020 when in a league match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings), the then SRH skipper Warner was dismissed on 52 off 40 from then-KXIP player Bishnoi.

On that day Bishnoi got Warner caught at long-on as the Australian attempted a slog-sweep against a googly. In this match, Warner only faced two balls from Bishnoi. SRH, though, won the match by 69 runs.

The second meeting took place in the same season in the second league meeting between the two sides. This time, Warner was dismissed on 35 off 20 from Bishnoi with KL Rahul taking the catch as the opener failed in his attempt to execute a reverse sweep.

In this match as well, the Warner-Bishnoi duel lasted for just two balls. KXIP won the match by 12 runs.

