IPL 2022: 'Things couldn't get any worse', Twitter reacts as MI suffer eighth consecutive loss

Mumbai Indians suffered their eighth consecutive loss in the Indian Premier League on Sunday, 24 April. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise remain winless in this edition of the tournament, making them the worst-performing team this season.

MI lost by 36 runs to Lucknow Super Giants. LSG skipper KL Rahul was the star of the innings, and slammed a century against Mumbai, his second against the team this season.

Rahul’s unbeaten 103 off 62 led LSG to post a total of 168/6 on the scoreboard. MI's Kieron Pollard picked up two wickets, while other bowlers scalped one each.

MI started the innings with some hope as skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan stitched together a 49-run opening wicket partnership. However, both of them were soon dismissed. In-form Dewald Brevis and Suryakumar Yadav also lost their wicket soon after, leaving Mumbai tottering at 67/4.

While Tilak Verma did attempt to guide his team to victory, he was sent back to the pavilion by Jason Holder. Rohit Sharma and Tilak Verma were the highest scorers from the Mumbai side, scoring 39 and 38 respectively.

MI could only score 132 in 20 overs and lost the encounter by 36 runs. LSG’s Krunal Pandya scalped 3 wickets, while Holder, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni and Mohsin Khan picked one wicket each.

As Mumbai suffered their eighth consecutive loss, a lot of Twitter reactions poured in:

Former cricketer Anjum Chopra stated that Mumbai Indians continue to struggle in the IPL.

Ayaz Memon slammed the Rohit Sharma-led squad for the mistakes they made in the match.

Wasim Jaffer expressed the pain of MI fans with a hilarious clip.

Here are some more reactions:



With this win, LSG now occupy the fourth position on the points table, with 10 points in 8 games, while MI are still languishing at the bottom spot. Mumbai Indians will next face Rajasthan Royals on 30 April.

