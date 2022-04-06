IPL 2022: There is pressure ahead of debut but I believed in myself, says PBKS' new sensation Vaibhav Arora

Punjab Kings pacer Vaibhav Arora had a brilliant outing in his first match against Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne Stadium. The debutant returned with impressive figures of 2/21 in 4 overs which included the prized wickets of Robin Uthappa and Moeen Ali.

Talking about his debut, Vaibhav admitted that there were some nerves ahead of the game but also added that he had the belief in himself, especially after the way he had performed in domestic matches and in the practice games.

“I did well both in my domestic games and in the practice matches with the new ball. Thus, I had the confidence of doing well, which I reaped the results of too," he was quoted as saying by the Punjab Kings official website.

“Of course there is some pressure ahead of the debut. But I believed in myself,” he added.

The Punjab-based franchise had also roped in South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada. Mentioning the right-arm speedster, Arora revealed that he does have discussions about fast bowing with the South African player.

“Additionally, sharing the dressing room with Rabada is helping me learn a lot. He is one of the best bowlers in the world. I do talk to him about bowling, and he is also always sharing tips and tricks that I can add on to my repertoire as well,” Arora added.

Vaibhav also thanked Mayank Agarwal for giving him the ball in the early stage of the innings.

“The ball was swinging well. I executed the plan according to what Mayank bhai had discussed with me. I got two wickets in my first three overs, so he let me bowl my fourth, since I was still getting good swing. We always knew Arsh (Arshdeep Singh) and KG (Kagiso Rabada) were there to take care of things at the end, so Mayank allowed me to make the best of the conditions,” Arora elaborated.

It was an all-round bowling effort that headlined Punjab's 54-run win over CSK, who were bundled out for 126 while chasing at target of 181. Rahul Chahar was the most impressive of the Punjab bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/25. CSK remain winless in the IPL this year thus far, having lost all three games they have played.

