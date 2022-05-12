IPL 2022: There is always space for improvement, says DC captain Rishabh Pant after RR victory

Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant was a happy man on Wednesday as his team clinched an eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022.

Batting first RR scored 160/6 with Ravichandran Ashwin making 50 off 38 balls. DC, however, completed the chase in just 18.1 overs with Mitchell Marsh making 89. Delhi now have 12 points from twelve games and stay alive in the playoffs contention.

Pant labelled his team's performance as "close to a perfect game" but added that there is always room for improvement.

"It was close to a perfect game as I believe there is always space for improvement. On these kind of wickets where there is little turn, you can go either way," Pant said after the match.

"I am happy we bowled first. I thought 140-160 was a good score and said so at the toss. And we got there. Destiny is always on your hands, you can look to give 100 percent. The fielding could be better, but this was close to a perfect game."

Pant also revealed that opener Prithvi Shaw, who is in hospital, could be suffering from typhoid.

"We miss him but we can't control that. He has typhoid or something like that is what the doctor told me," Pant said.

Shaw was admitted to a hospital on Sunday due to a high fever.

Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson rued the fact that his team didn't score enough runs batting first.

"Very disappointing night. We were few runs short, and few wickets short in the middle. While we were batting the wicket was two paced. We were 15-20 runs short. While bowling second we dropped a few catches. Really disappointed, but we would like to come back in the next game," Samson said.

