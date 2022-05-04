IPL 2022: 'That is outrageous', Twitter in awe as PBKS’ Livingstone smashes 30 off 10 to seal victory against GT

Punjab Kings trounced table-toppers Gujarat Titans on Tuesday night with an eight-wicket victory. The Mayank Agarwal-led side put up an impressive performance to outclass the Titans in all departments and won the match with with four overs to spare.

Pacer Kagiso Rabada was splendid with the ball as he picked up four wickets to his name. Furthermore, the collective batting effort from Punjab’s Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Liam Livingstone helped the squad seal its fifth victory in the cash-rich league.

While Dhawan scored another half-century, Rajapaksa impressed the crowd with his quickfire 40. Livingstone put his amazing six-hitting abilities to the test and put up a fiery knock of 30 runs in just 10 balls. The hard-hitting all-rounder from England lit up the stadium with some exuberant stroke play, which included a humongous 117-metre six.

In the 16th over of the match, Livingstone hit Mohammed Shami for three maximums and two fours. His gigantic 117-metre six became the longest hit in IPL 2022 so far. In his first four balls, Livingstone did not score much but right after the second strategic time-out, he went all guns blazing against Shami.

Fans in the stadium were stunned to see Livingstone’s innings, while Twitter users went berserk on social media.

Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh congratulated Livingstone for his performance.

Rajasthan Royals hitter Jos Buttler was amazed by Livingstone's innings.

Former cricketer Vinay Kumar commented that the all-rounder's performance was similar to a volcanic eruption.

Few more reactions here:

This big win for Punjab Kings has given them a much-needed victory in the tournament. However, GT still stands first on the table with 16 points while the Punjab are fifth on the table with 10 points.