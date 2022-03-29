IPL 2022: 'Tewatia successfully pulls off a Tewatia', Twitter hails GT's win over LSG

Gujarat Titans beat Lucknow Super Giants by 5 wickets in their first match of the Indian Premier League yesterday, 28 March. The Hardik Pandya-led team performed admirably well at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to defeat their fellow debutant team in their first match of the IPL.

The match began with Gujarat Titans winning the toss and opting to field first. Mohammad Shami dismissed Lucknow’s skipper KL Rahul off the first ball of the match itself. Shami bowled a superb spell and took three wickets to reduce LSG to 4/29 in just 4.3 overs. However, Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni led the team’s comeback, smashing half-centuries to help Lucknow reach 158/6.

Gujarat Titans also didn't get off to a good start, losing 2 wickets for just 15 runs. However, GT skipper Hardik Pandya scored 33 off 28 to help the team inch closer to their target. He was also assisted by Matthew Wade and David Miller, both of whom put up 30 runs. But the star of the team's innings was Rahul Tewatia who remained unbeaten at 40 off 24 balls.

Mohammad Shami was declared as the Player of the Match for his spell of 3/25. Apart from LSG skipper KL Rahul, the right-arm fast bowler dismissed Quinton de Kock and Manish Pandey to give his team the edge in the game.

After the match ended, many former cricketers praised both the teams for their performance in the thrilling match:

RP Singh praised Lucknow Super Giants for their innings, despite losing more than 3 wickets in the powerplay overs.

Virender Sehwag praised Tewatia, as well as newcomers Ayush Badoni and Abhinav Manohar.



Suresh Raina praised the performances of young cricketers such as Rahul Tewatia, Deepak Hooda and Badoni, among others.

Kris Srikkanth commented that with a few minor tweaks, GT can be a threat to the other teams in the tournament.

Here are some more reactions:

He's done a Tewatia again! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 28, 2022

tewatia successfully pulls off a tewatia #GTvsLSG #IPL2022 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 28, 2022

Gujarat Titans will face Delhi Capitals on 2 April, while Lucknow Super Giants will play against Chennai Super Kings on 31 March.